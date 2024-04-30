Research from Australian Retirement Trust has found 67 per cent of Australians don’t feel their superannuation balance is in a good position for their age.

Additional key findings from the survey include:

Only 37 per cent know how to manage their super investment options;

37 per cent are planning to retire in the next 20 years;

Nearly a quarter (22 per cent) of Australians haven’t checked their super account in the last 12 months; and

31 per cent have received financial advice in the last year.

The average balance of ART’s more than 2.3 million members is $123,000.