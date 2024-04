The median growth super fund has returned 8.8 per cent in the 2024 financial year so far with one more quarter ahead, according to research house Chant West.

The latest figures find super funds were up for the fifth consecutive month in March, with the median growth fund (61 to 80 per cent in growth assets) delivering 1.9 per cent over the month.

The median balanced fund returned 7 per cent in the financial year to date.