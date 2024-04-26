Some 70 per cent (210 candidates) have passed the March 2024 ASIC adviser exam, the first sitting since the exam structure was updated.

There were 298 candidates that sat the March exam, with 77 per cent (230 people) sitting for the first time.

To date, 21,102 individual candidates have sat the exam. Over 19,527 (92 per cent) of candidates who have sat the exam have passed.

The government changed the exam at the start of the year to consist of only multiple choice questions, as well as removing restrictions over who could sit the exam.