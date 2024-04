Asset consultant JANA has appointed Habib Chebli as director of client development, based in Melbourne.

Chebli will be responsible for relationships with wholesale and institutional clients, with a focus on enhancing JANA’s presence and forming relationships with non-profits, endowments and wealth practices in Australia.

Chebli was most recently a senior BDM and relationships manager at APSEC Funds Management. He will report to JANA’s head of client development Sai Srinivasan.