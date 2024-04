Australian sovereign wealth fund Future Fund has returned 8.3 per cent in the financial year to date, adding $17.2 billion during the period and taking the overall assets under management to a record $223.4 billion.

The 10-year return is now 8.6 per cent per annum, exceeding the target of 6.8 per cent.

Developed market equities claimed the biggest percentage of the fund, standing at 20.3 per cent, followed by private equity (15 per cent) and alternatives (14.7 per cent).