The Financial Services Council has appointed the heads of WT Financial Group and Fortnum to the board amid a change in strategy to incorporate advice businesses to the council’s remit.

In addition to the appointments of WT managing director Keith Cullen and Fortnum managing director Neil Younger to the FSC board, the council added the following advice licensees to its membership:

Count

Fortnum Private Wealth

Infocus

Otivo

Rhombus Advisory (former Insignia Financial licensees)

WT Financial Group

The FSC said this new model of engagement will add the advice licensees’ expertise to the FSC’s policy development processes.

Australian Unity wealth and capital markets CEO Esther Kerr and JP Morgan Asset Management Australia and New Zealand CEO Andrew Creber have also been appointed to the board.