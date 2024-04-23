Aware Real Estate has launched large-scale housing development at Queens Road, in Melbourne’s inner south, and Preston in the city’s north, with the aim to add more than 700 homes to the city’s housing market.

With a construction value of $320 million, the two projects will lift the number of homes in Aware Real Estate’s Melbourne portfolio to more than 930 across four sites. Developments at the Preston and Queens Road developments are expected to be complete in early and mid-2026 respectively.

Aware Real Estate is owned by industry superannuation fund Aware Super.