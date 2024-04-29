Australians want to contribute more to their retirement savings during times of economic uncertainties, research by Equip Super found.

The survey, which polled more than 2,005 Australians, showed that two in three plan to put more into their super through voluntary contributions.

Six in seven Australians (85 per cent) said they were being more cautious about how and what they spend money on, given the rising cost of living and inflation pressures. One in five were also investing less money than usual.

Some 40 per cent of those surveyed nominated the primary reason for wanting to increase their super contributions as being it was “crucial to boost my retirement savings in uncertain times”, 9 per cent nominated that additional super contributions would maximise returns and increase retirement savings. Another 16 per cent said they wanted to take advantage of the tax benefits of increased contributions.