Life insurer TAL has announced the 2024 course program for TAL Risk Academy, an education platform for financial advisers, professional year candidates, and support staff.

There are five streams in this year’s program: foundations, professional year, advice, business management, and working with TAL (a new stream introduced this year).

Alongside TAL’s technical team, guest speakers will include FAAA CEO Sarah Abood, AFCA Ombudsman Alexandra Sidoti, and GPA Financial Services Adviser and managing director Jason Poole.