Sequoia Financial Group has acquired the assets of Clique Paraplanning, a national paraplanning service with employees and contractors primarily in Melbourne and Sydney.

The purchase consists of $150,000 in cash and shares valued at $60,000. It also includes an earn out of revenue multiple of approximately one time, payable in 12 months post-completion.

The business provides outsourced local paraplanning to financial planners and has been an approved service provider for Sequoia’s licensee division.