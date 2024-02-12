Retail workers industry fund REST has ramped up its impact and strategic alternatives allocations through an investment in the agriculture focused Cibus Fund II.

The fund, advised by Cibus Capital LLP, offers investment opportunities in sustainable food production and agriculture practices.

It is the first impact investment within REST’s alternative asset class and contributed to the fund’s target of achieving a one per cent allocation to impact investments across its total portfolio by 2026.

Investments in Cibus Fund II include, for example, a glasshouse tomato producer that aims to form the basis of a year-round produce platform, and a major producer and supplier of vegetable seedlings to growers across Eastern Australia pursuing plans to create more efficient and sustainable water and waste management practices.

Cibus Fund II is Rest’s third impact investment, following Rest’s capital commitments to the Palisade Impact Fund and specialist private equity firm ARCHIMED.