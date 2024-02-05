iExtend has secured its first round of debt funding to support future growth, following its engagement with ASIC last year to be granted a new retail AFSL.

The company has obtained a corporate authorised representative (CAR) arrangement for the interim which enables it to continue engaging with the industry while waiting for its AFSL.

The debt facility was from an Australian-based investment fund, following successful equity raisings from private and family office investors in the first two years of iExtend’s operation.