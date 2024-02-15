HUB24 has remained the top investment platform for advisers, according to research firm Investment Trends.

When it comes to supporting the provision of advice to clients and assisting advisers in de-risk their businesses, the platform narrowly beat Netwealth in overall functionality ranking, followed by Praemium, BT Panorama and Mason Stevens.

AMP North registered the largest increase in score thanks to several enhancements, while all the platforms continue to align with key industry thematics – managed accounts, cash and retirement solutions.

Industry-wide, the five top-ranking full-function platforms are: