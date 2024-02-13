Research released by the Financial Services Council has found that in less than a decade, almost a fifth of Australian households would be eligible to buy wholesale products without retail consumer protections, leaving them potentially vulnerable due to not properly understanding the associated financial risks.

In a media release, the FSC said research undertaken in conjunction with PwC and Data Analysis Australia showed the council’s proposed value for the wholesale investor test net asset threshold of $5 million, including the family home, would bring the threshold up to date with changing asset profiles and bring the number of Australian households eligible back down to 3.1 per cent.

The wholesale investor test threshold had been included into the review of managed investments schemes, being conducted by Treasury.

The FSC also noted that wholesale investors lose retail consumer protections like the Design and Distribution Obligations, which obliges financial product issuers to take reasonable steps to ensure distribution is consistent with the target market, bans on conflicted remuneration, dispute resolution processes and access to a compensation scheme of last resort in certain circumstances.

The FSC proposed:

Increasing the net asset test from $2.5 million to $5 million, including the family home;

Ensuring the sophisticated investor limb is easier to use by making it less subjective; and

Grandfathering changes to avoid the re-classification of existing investors, which could force redemptions that are not in consumers financial interests.

The PwC report also found: