DASH Technology Group has posted a close to 50 per cent jump in its investment platform’s funds under administration for the 2023 calendar year.

It came after DASH released two investment platform system upgrades in the year, including a custodial offering for superannuation and a CGT engine overhaul. There’s also a further $800 million in transition to the platform.

Its software saw a 50 per cent increase in software licenses over the same period.

Total revenue from contracts for both the platform and software segments amounted to a 63 per cent increase year-on-year as of 31 December 2023.