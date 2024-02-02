The Council of Australian Life Insurers has come out to support a ban on using genetic test results in insurance underwriting, ensuring Australians are not deterred from taking the test to manage their health.

In a submission to the Treasury’s inquiry, the association supports strict regulation on the use of genetic testing for this purpose, with limited government approved exclusions.

The Life Insurance Code of Practice currently states that regardless of the amount of cover, life insurers will not ask or encourage people to take a genetic test.