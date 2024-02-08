BlackRock has appointed Jason Collins as head of Australia, reporting to Andrew Landman who was appointed deputy head of APAC, head of Southeast Asia and Oceania, and head of APAC wealth last month.

Collins was previously deputy head of BlackRock Australasia.

He will oversee all commercial and operational aspects of the Australian business, and continues to serve on the board of BlackRock Australia and BlackRock New Zealand.

He joined BlackRock in 2013 and held various senior positions. Prior to this, he was at BT Financial Group and Deutsche Bank.