Amid uncertainties, Australians are worried about their financial situation and looking out for their family in case of unexpected events, according to report from life insurer NobleOak.

Its annual ‘Life Insurance Pulse Report’ found close to half Australians (42 per cent) feel concerned about their current financial situation, while a quarter do not feel confident that if something happened to them, their family would be looked after financially.

While over a third (35 per cent) don’t feel in full control of their personal finances, the research suggests Australians would like to become more empowered, with over two thirds (70 per cent) of those surveyed saying they wish they could do more.