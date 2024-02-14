AMP has named former Bendigo and Adelaide Bank chief executive Mike Hirst as chair, replacing Debra Hazelton who is retiring after this year’s AGM.

Hirst is currently an independent non-executive director on the AMP board and chair of its risk and compliance committee.

He will bring over 40 years of executive experience including in senior management positions with Colonial Limited, Westpac and Chase AMP Bank.

Hirst was managing director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from 2009 to 2018 and was a commissioner on the Federal Government’s National Covid-19 Commission Advisory Board.

Hazelton oversaw AMP’s portfolio simplification and strategic reset strategy in her close to four-year tenure. She will step down on 12 April 2024.