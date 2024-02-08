Close to half of Australian investment professionals think AI is a bigger opportunity than the internet, according to a Natixis Investment Managers global survey.

Other Australian findings include that 69 per cent of the respondents believe AI will help them unlock opportunities that were not clearly visible before, 75 per cent think the technology will help them uncover hidden risks; and 25 per cent of local respondents are already using AI to aid in their analysis.

Globally, 69 per cent of respondents think valuations still don’t reflect company fundamentals, and 65 per cent expect stock market volatility to be even greater this year than last.

The complete survey heard from 500 investment professionals managing a total of US$34.8 trillion ($59.46 trillion) across 26 countries.