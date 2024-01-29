Dirigere Advisory has relaunched as Intelligent Planning from 15 January, a boutique financial licensing offering operating through the Dirigere licence.

The founding members of the firm are Phil Osborne (managing director), Damian Grimes (CIO) and Matthew Wallis (advice distribution manager).

All initial founders will have equal shares in Intelligent Planning and the group is offering a further equivalent share to be divided amongst the first wave of advisers.

Practices with Intelligent Planning include Wallis’ Sydney-based business, Beta Advice; Canberra-based Hayes & Co, operated by Financial Adviser Association board member Katherine Hayes; and Perth group, NOR Financial, which services the medical fraternity, owned by Shaun Clements.

Intelligent Planning will be part of Intelligent Money Partnership, an integrated financial services offer, currently in development.