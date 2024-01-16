Sequoia Financial Group has appointed Bernie Fernandes as the state manager of Western and South Australia.

Commencing this month, Fernandes will be based in Perth and responsible for managing and growing Sequoia’s advice network in the states.

He joins from Synchronised where he was state manager.

Sequoia was revealed to be the fastest-growing financial advice licensee in calendar year 2023, gaining 33 advisers in the period and has 349 advisers listed overall.