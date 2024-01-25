Reinsurance company Pacific Life Re has moved to a product-based organisational structure globally.

With two new lines of business – protection, and savings and retirement – the company has moved away from a geographical-based structure.

The global protection business will be run by Andrew Gill, an existing executive committee member who previously held the role of executive vice president for Asia and Australia.

The savings and retirement business, which includes existing longevity and global funded solutions (GFS) work, will be managed by Phill Beach who has led the growth of the GFS business. Beach will also join the executive committee.