Northern Trust Asset Management has appointed Milan Vidojevic as its director of quantitative solutions, international.

He was most recently client portfolio manager and senior quantitative researcher at Robeco.

Additionally, Bart van Vliet joins Northern Trust in Amsterdam as quantitative solutions associate, international. Previously, he was client portfolio manager for quantitative equity strategies at Robeco.

The appointments came after Guido Baltussen was hired as head of quantitative strategies, international. Both Vidojevic and van Vliet report to Baltussen.