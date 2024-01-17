The $14 billion NGS Super has appointed startup Grow Inc as its new administrator, switching from Mercer following a review.

The review began in February 2023 with the aim of improving efficiency and cost; the transition is expected to be completed towards the end of 2024.

NGS Super’s relationship with Mercer began in 2009, but the fund said it is looking for a more “tailored and sustainable” model.

Health industry fund HESTA announced its switch to Grow Inc in June 2023, whose process is also expected to be completed towards the end of 2024. Vanguard Super also appointed Grow as its administrator at launch.