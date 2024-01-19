Corporate trustee and fund administration platform MSC Group has acquired Certane Corporate Trust, formerly trading as AET Corporate Trust and part of Australian Executor Trustees.

The acquisition, which officially settled on 12 January, will add retail custody to MSC’s services and expand its debt capital markets offering and client books in security trusteeship, facility and escrow agency services.

MSC launched MSC Abacus in 2019 to provide investor registry, fund administration and fund accounting services.