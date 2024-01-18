The median growth super fund (defined as 61 to 80 per cent in growth assets) has returned 9.9 per cent in calendar year 2023, according to researcher Chant West.

Chant West attributed the results to strong international shares which returned 23 per cent over the period, led by the tech sector. Australian shares delivered a 12.1 per cent return.

Australian bonds and international bonds were up 5.1 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively. Cash, benefitting from the higher interest rate environment, returned 3.9 per cent.

The top three top performing growth funds over ten years are now Hostplus Balanced (8.3 per cent per annum), AustralianSuper Balanced (8 per cent) and Australian Retirement Trust Super Savings Balanced (7.9 per cent).

The top three performing growth funds over one year are Mine Super Growth (11.8 per cent), Vision Super Balanced Growth (11.7 per cent) and IOOF Balanced Investor Trust (11.2 per cent).