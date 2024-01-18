Financial Advice New Zealand has appointed former AFA general manager and NZ national Nick Hakes as CEO.

Relocating from Singapore, Hakes joins from Kaplan Professional where he has been the director of market development Asia. Prior to this, he was general manager for member services, partnerships and ‘Campus AFA’ at the Association of Financial Advisers in Sydney.

Hakes has held director and chair positions on the board of Pro Bono Financial Advice Network.

He has also served as the vice chair on the International Certification & Standards Board, a standing committee of the Asia Pacific Financial Services Association (APFinSA) that governs the professional certifications and education pathways of its professional adviser designations throughout the region.

He will start in the role from 26 February 2024.