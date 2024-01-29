The Financial Advice Association has announced Diana D’Ambra and Susanne Dahn have being made a member of the Order of Australia in the 2024 Australia Day Honours for their services to the business, finance, and banking industries.

D’Ambra has sat on the FAAA board as a non-executive director since November 2020 and is chair of the finance, risk, and audit committee.

Dahn is a certified financial planner and consulting investment adviser at Pitcher Partners Investment Services, as well as an independent director and chair of the investment committee at superannuation fund HESTA.