Religious charitable development fund Uniting Financial Services (UFS) has appointed asset consultancy JANA to advise its investments.

UFS provides lending and investment services to the Uniting Church, Synod of NSW and ACT. It has been in operation for over 90 years.

It joins JANA’s not-for-profit portfolio which now houses over 35 clients.

The appointment was effective from 1 December 2023. JANA will provide advisory services including strategic advice, manager research, portfolio construction and ESG advice for Uniting Financial Services.