The median balanced super fund option has returned 9.6 per cent in the 2023 calendar year, boosted by a share rally in the final quarter, according to SuperRatings’ latest data.

The median growth option returned 11 per cent over the year, while a smaller allocation to shares resulted in the median capital stable option returning 6.5 per cent.

The highest SuperRatings balanced index returns over the year was 13.2 per cent for members in the Hostplus ‘Indexed Balanced Option’, closely followed by the Brighter ‘Super Optimiser Accumulation Multi-Manager Growth Option’ returning 13.1 per cent, while ESSSuper ‘Balanced Growth’ completes the top three returning 12.8 per cent.