Aware Super has named Agnes Hong as its head of public market equities. Relocating from Philadelphia, she will oversee a portfolio of roughly $90 billion.

Hong will lead the public market equities capabilities across systematic, managed and direct equities. She will also head up the asset class’s development strategy into 2030.

She had previously held the role of chief investment officer and head of advisory services at Vestmark Advisory Solutions, and had also worked at Vanguard, Charles Schwab and Blackrock.

Hong will be based in Sydney, starting February 2024. She will report to head of portfolio management Simon Warner, who was appointed in September last year.

Other movements in the team include Murray Keir being promoted to senior portfolio manager for systematic equities, Alvin Chan confirmed as portfolio manager for direct equities, and Bruce Low being promoted to portfolio manager reporting to Chan.