AMP has appointed TAL as its default and retail insurance provider for AMP superannuation fund members, including its SignatureSuper offer.

Apart from its digital solutions and claims support services, members will have access to TAL’s health and wellbeing program promoting preventative education, rewards, return to work rehab services, early intervention, and mental health support under the new partnership.

The decision was made following a tender process. The transition is due to take place in 2Q24.