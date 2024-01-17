AIA Australia has donated a total of $60,000 to three grassroots tennis clubs and three local surf schools in New South Wales and Victoria to support their sports programs.
Selected by world champions and AIA ambassadors Ash Barty and Stephanie Gilmore, the sports organisations will deliver programs aimed at increasing female and First Nations participation, as well as improving mental health and wellbeing.
The recipients are:
- Westside Tennis Academy (Coffs Harbour, NSW)
- Pottsville Beach Tennis Club (Pottsville, NSW)
- City Community Tennis (Surry Hills, NSW)
- Naru Surf Gathering (Coffs Harbour, NSW)
- Forster Board Riders (Forster, NSW)
- Ocean Mind (Anglesea, VIC)