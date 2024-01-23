Wealth management firm Alteris Financial Group has appointed JANA as its investment consultant.

The partnership commenced 14 December 2023. JANA will provide advisory services including asset allocation, manager research and portfolio construction advice as well as reporting to Alteris.

Alteris provides financial advice and management for individuals and families across generations. With offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Rockhampton, and Gladstone, and a team of more than 80 people, they have funds under advice of circa $1.8 billion.

With Alteris’ appointment of JANA, JANA now advises in excess of $10 billion on behalf of private wealth and advice practices in Australia including managed account services.

JANA’s total funds under advice as of 30 December 2023 is over $1.3 trillion, with clients including industry funds, insurance, government and education, not-for-profits, family offices and endowments, and private wealth and advisory practices.