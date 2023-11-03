Technology start-up Elan has launched financial planning software designed exclusively for Australian financial advisers.

The brainchild of financial adviser James Harper, the cloud-based platform aids businesses in improving client relationships, boosts collaboration, analyses data, and ensures data security while also automating tasks.

Elan has a financial planning and software development team that focuses on creating and improving tools tailored to the needs of advisers and clients.

A monthly subscription to Elan is available for $195. Organisations have access to a 14-day free trial.