Industry super fund Rest has appointed Richard Mercado as its head of internal global equities, tasked with building an internal global equities management capability.

Reporting to Kiran Singh, head of listed assets, he will implement “an active, fundamental stock-picking strategy” as a part of the ongoing strategy to internalise certain investment strategies.

Mercado joins from asset manager Comgest where he was a partner in its Paris office, specialising in global equities. Prior to that, he was a senior portfolio manager responsible for a North American equities fund at USS Investment Management, the largest pension fund in the UK.