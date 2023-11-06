Asset manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has launched a digital platform, Quintrace, to help customers trace, audit and report their hourly carbon footprint.

The platform has a dashboard tool that gathers all power supply and consumption data through a cloud-hosted platform. It aims to address the need for real-time verification of power supply sources for companies to meet carbon accounting and reporting regulations.

Energy customers can trace the source of every kilowatt-hour consumed at their operational facilities, matching it back to their nominated renewable supply projects located within the grid.

Quintrace will be adopted by Quinbrook’s portfolio companies and their customers in the US, UK and Australia.