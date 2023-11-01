Boutique fund manager Maple-Brown Abbott has made a slew of promotions within its distribution team.

Simon Beram has been promoted to head of institutional and research relationships, continuing his focus on researchers and taking on responsibility for institutional and consultant relationships.

Vijay Srinivasan has been promoted to head of wholesale distribution, taking the lead on wholesale distribution for all strategies other than global listed infrastructure.

Russell Edwards has been promoted to head of marketing and client service, taking on overall responsibility for marketing strategy and execution.