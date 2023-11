Fund manager First Sentier Investors has appointed Amanda Gazal as chief operating officer, overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations.

She joins from Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) where she was the COO since 2020. Prior to that, she was with DWS Group as its COO for Asia Pacific distribution and Singapore COO.

Gazal will work closely with the executive team to develop and execute First Sentier’s operational strategies.