The Financial Advice Association has appointed Louise Trevaskis as head of university and student programs as part of its strategy to bring more graduates into the financial planning profession.

Reporting to FAAA general manager of education and professionalism Anne Palmer, Trevaskis will be responsible for helping encourage students to enter the financial advice profession through university and student initiatives, and grow the number of new advisers entering the profession.

She has over 20 years of experience in financial advice and education. Before joining the FAAA, Trevaskis worked in various education roles at AMP. She created and managed the AMP University Challenge, and oversaw the training components of the Horizons Academy / AMP Adviser Academy program.

Prior to AMP, Trevaskis was the head of education at Kaplan Professional (previously known as Tribeca and Integratec). She has also worked as a high school teacher.