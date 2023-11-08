Capital markets platform Complii Fintech Solutions has partnered with investment platform Praemium to actively engage in cross referrals, encouraging clients to explore the comprehensive services offered by both businesses.

They also aim to work together to make technology and product integration more seamless, helping information flow smoothly between the platforms, improving how processes work and making it easier for clients to interact.

Praemium owns nearly 2 per cent of Complii’s ordinary shares. Complii is a digital platform that offers a centralized system for managing AFSL holders. It helps streamline compliance, capital raising, and operational tasks.

Praemium caters to the emerging and established high-net-worth investor market. Praemium’s platform administers and reports on over $140 billion in funds under administration.