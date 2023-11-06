Mercer has announced the transition of BT’s Private Portfolio Management business from Westpac Group to Mercer has been successful.

As part of the transition, Mercer welcomed several new colleagues from PPM, who are working to provide continuity of relationship management, client service, and operations support functions.

PPM is now called Mercer Private Portfolios, and it has expanded Mercer’s set of investment solutions.

MPP offers tailored investment solutions to financial advisers as well as investors such as non-profit organisations and high-net-worth clients. The solutions are designed to help them achieve their investment objectives.