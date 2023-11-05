ETF manager Betashares has appointed financial services executive Hugh Stevens as executive director, responsible for a range of growth, distribution, and strategic initiatives as part of the firm’s New Zealand expansion.

Stevens has over 20 years of experience in financial services and funds management, working across structured debt, project finance, alternative assets, superannuation, and PIE funds. He was most recently the CEO of Smartshares, and previously held senior local and global roles at FundRock (previously IIS), BNP Paribas Securities Services, and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Additionally, Stevens has previously been a member of the NZ Financial Services Council board, and continues to serve on several funds industry boards, including the Government Superannuation Fund Authority and Anglican Church Pension Board.