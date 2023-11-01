Professional services company AZ NGA has acquired outsourced human resources company Catalina Consultants as part of its plans to build out the range of business support solutions it offers its expanding network of financial advisory and accounting firms.

Established in 2012, Catalina Consultants employs 17 HR consultants. Key services include full-service HR function support, leadership development, organisational design, talent management, and remuneration strategising.

The deal follows AZ NGA’s August 2022 deal to take a stake in Philippines-based outsourced paraplanner business Virtual Business Partners.