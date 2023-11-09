Allianz Retire+ has appointed Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster as joint heads of group retirement solutions client delivery, a newly created position.

Van der Veen and Foster both joined from Challenger, where they were general managers of customer strategy and experience. Prior to that, they were CEO and managing director at Generation Life.

In their new roles, van der Veen and Foster will jointly manage client relationships, on-board key partners and oversee the implementation of new clients.