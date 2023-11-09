Research house SuperRatings estimated that October will see super funds post negative investment performance, continuing a downward trend for the third consecutive month.

The median balanced option is expected to post a loss of 1.6 per cent for October, the median growth option a loss of 1.9 per cent, and the median capital stable option a loss of 0.8 per cent, thanks to a lower exposure to shares.

Pension returns also fell, with the median balanced pension option returning an estimated loss of 1.8 per cent. The median growth option is estimated to a 2.2 per cent drop for the month, while the median capital stable pension option is expected to deliver a 0.9 per cent loss.