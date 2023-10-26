ASX-listed advice group WT Financial Group has appointed Chelsea Pottenger as a non-executive director, replacing Michael Harrison, who is retiring from WTL to focus on external commercial interests.

Pottenger will commence in her new role on 26 November.

She founded EQ MINDS – an educational platform that coaches corporate employees from global brands across various industries – in 2016.

Prior to this, Pottenger worked for 13 years as an executive and senior product specialist with global healthcare and medical device companies, including Johnson and Johnson.