SuperConcepts has released a trustee dashboard innovation called SuperMate Client View, offering SMSF clients a refreshed user experience that provides fund trustees with access to key information as well as an all-new communications channel for faster, end-of-year technical query completion.

SuperMate Client View is an enterprise-grade and mobile-first solution that builds on the software’s ability to simplify SMSF, Small APRA Fund and portfolio administration management. The new Client View ensures users stay connected and informed about their SMSF, offering a streamlined approach to trustee engagement.

SuperConcepts chief technology officer Andy Forbes said Super Mate Client View is designed for administrators, accountants, and advisers, and simplifies SMSF administration with its intuitive interface, thoughtful design, and cutting-edge features, such as automated compliance checks, integrated reporting, and robust data analysis tools.

SuperConcepts CEO Matthew Rowe said SuperMate Client View demonstrates the firm’s commitment to better serve clients as a privately-owned business, providing subscribers with a comprehensive tool to inform, engage, and streamline the end-of-year query process.