Schroders Australia has appointed Elise Kennedy as equities analyst, with responsibilities encompassing technology, healthcare providers/logistics, small cap general retail, and office property trusts.

She will commence in January and will report to Schroders head of research of Australian equities Justin Halliwell.

Kennedy was most recently director and head of technology and equity research at Jarden Research. Prior to this, she spent seven years at Morgan Stanley in a variety of equity research and sales and trading roles.